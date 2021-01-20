Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonShop E!VideosPhotos

Inside the Lavish Lives of the Bling Empire Cast

Get to know the wealthy cast bringing out their diamonds and drama on Netflix's Bling Empire!

By Alyssa Ray Jan 20, 2021 12:51 AMTags
TVReality TVNetflix
Watch: Did Chrishell Stause Just Confirm "Selling Sunset" Season 4?

If you took the wealth from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the drama from Selling Sunset, you'd have Bling Empire.

We spent the weekend tuning into Netflix's latest reality series, which dropped on Jan. 15, and became immediately mesmerized by the immense wealth showcased. We're talking rich people problems we've only ever been able to dream about!

As the streaming site described it, "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

And, boy, did they deliver.

In the pilot episode alone, heiress Anna Shay flew pal Kelly Mi Li and her boyfriend Andrew to Paris for a birthday lunch. Oh, and then there was Christine Chiu, who contemplated buying a Ducati in preparation for the apocalypse.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

As for the drama? Queen Bees Anna and Christine found themselves at odds when they discovered they had similar Louis Vuitton high jewelry necklaces.

Again, we wish we had these kinds of problems.

While their drama might not be relatable, Bling Empire has been the perfect escape during these unprecedented times.

In addition to Anna and Christine, Bling Empire stars Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Kane Lim, Jamie Xie and Cherie Chan.

Netflix

For a closer look at the fabulous cast and their lavish lives, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1

Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Cause of Death Revealed

2

How Clare and Dale’s Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation Romances

3

Caitlyn Jenner Says She's "Too Controversial" For the Trans Community

Netflix
Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu certainly has a taste for the finer things—and she's not afraid to tell you. The collector of haute couture put her fine jewelry, clothes and home on display for Bling Empire.

Yet, it's Baby G who is her pride and joy. So, of course, she planned an over-the-top photo shoot for her son's preschool application.

Netflix
Anna Shay

If you like private jets and personal shoppers, you'll love Anna Shay (left). The only daughter of wealthy defense services contractor Edward Shay, Anna is generous to those in her inner circle, but not to those who cross her.

In the pilot, Anna was not impressed with Christine's constant chatter about material things. Thus, at a lavish dinner party, Anna sat Christine at the very end of the table. Ouch.

Netflix
Kevin Kreider

Although Kevin Kreider might not have deep pockets like his friends, he has certainly enjoyed the benefits. At the start of season one, we watched as both Kane Lim and Anna Shay dressed the model in couture.

He was equally shocked as the audience when he learned that one of his pals spent $19K a month on rent.

Netflix
Kane Lim

Yes, Kane Lim is the son of billionaire Peter Lim. However, Kane has built his own fortune thanks to his shoe brand, which made him a millionaire at age 20.

Speaking of shoes, Kane's shoe wall is definitely something to behold.

Netflix
Kelly Mi Li

Prior to her time on Bling EmpireKelly Mi Li's wealthy life was put under a microscope when her ex-husband was arrested for running a cyber scam. Determined to follow her heart, Kelly has maintained an on-again, off-again relationship with Power Ranger Megaforce actor Andrew Gray.

She's also the co-founder of Organic Media Group.

Netflix
Kim Lee

According to co-star Kane Lim, DJ Kim Lee is "basically Asia's Calvin Harris." Allegedly taking in $50,000 per show, Kim is living the good life, which includes couture clothing, travel, luxury living arrangements and more.

Netflix
Jaime Xie

A Silicon Valley princess, Jaime Xie had dreams of becoming an Olympic equestrian. However, after Eve Jobs bought the barn she had her sights on, Jaime pivoted her interests to fashion.

These days, Jaime is "spending money, living her life, riding horses, taking pictures."

Netflix
Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan is an heiress for a "denim empire," which explains why she can afford a reading with Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry

When she's not raising her kids with boyfriend Jessey Lee, she's making a name for herself with her tequila company, Religion Tequila.

Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Cause of Death Revealed

2

How Clare and Dale’s Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation Romances

3

Caitlyn Jenner Says She's "Too Controversial" For the Trans Community

4
Update!

Exploring the Truth About Alexis Sharkey's Final Days Before Her Death

5

Vanessa Bryant Shares Throwback Pics With Kobe for Natalia's Birthday