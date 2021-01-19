Spencer Pratt Gives an Update on His Relationship With Sister Stephanie

When it comes to Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt, it's as if time has stood still.
It's no secret the reality star siblings, who rose to fame on The Hills in the 2000s, have far from a harmonious history. As fans likely recall, as recently as 2019, Stephanie referred to her older brother and his wife, Heidi Montag, as "the most toxic people I've ever met."
Now, with filming underway for the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, Spencer, once again, confirmed in a recent interview on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast that Stephanie will not be returning, something she told a fan herself back in July 2019. Plus, there was that very candid Instagram post she penned at the time. "I'm drained from this year," she wrote. "So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist..."
More than a year later, how exactly are the rival siblings? According to Spencer, they are as they've always been—without much of a relationship. "The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing," he told Heather. "We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever."
He continued, "I have the same relationship and opinion about my sister as I did in 2005." In fact, the lack of relationship even extends to his and Heidi's 3-year-old son, Gunner.
"She's a great aunt to my older sister's kids, but we're not close for 15, almost 20 years," he explained, "so long that she wouldn't be in Gunner's life."
Meanwhile, he and Heidi keep fans tuned into the life of Gunner on social media, where the couple's little one often pops up on his famous parents' feeds along with his own dedicated account that they run for him. On Oct. 1, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spencer commemorated Gunner's third birthday with a side of self-reflection.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUPERSTAR @gunnerpratt !!! The miracle baby is now the miracle toddler. Wow the fastest and longest 3 years of my life. I was always terrified of the idea of being a dad. The pressure and responsibilities had me shook. Thankfully your mom is built different!" he wrote. "But you have made the journey so incredible every step of the way. I always thought the parent taught the child everything. I have learned more about life and myself from you than anything else. So thank you for helping me grow into the person i needed to be. You have supercharged purpose and motivation for life. Your spirit and heart is so beyond magical being only on earth for 3 years. I know you were sent directly from God. Getting to be your dad is my life's greatest success."
The reality star continued, "It is hard accepting you're no longer a little baby. At the same time now that you're a little man this new level is so exciting. I will continue to protect you at all costs! And i promise to be there for you always! Thank you Gunner STONE Pratt for being my son! Hope you're ready to eat lots of blue paw patrol cake!"