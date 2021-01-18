Phoebe Dynevor Reveals What It's Really Like Watching Bridgerton With Her Family

It's no secret Bridgerton has some steamy scenes—especially between Phoebe Dynevor's and Regé-Jean Page's characters. So, what was it like for the 25-year-old actress to watch the show back with her family?
"I'm happy for Mum and Dad to see it, because they know the industry, and they know how hard I worked, and how much it meant to me getting that role," she told The Guardian for an interview published Jan. 17. "But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… well, it's awkward."
But when it came to filming the sex scenes, Dynevor says they would rehearse them "like stunts."
"I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment," she explains to the publication. "And we'd have props, like mats, that went in between us. It was more intricately choreographed than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all."
For those who haven't already binge-watched Shonda Rhimes' hit show on Netflix, Bridgerton takes place in the high society of 19th century London. It's the social season, and families are hosting gatherings. There are the Bridgertons, who include the widowed matriarch Violet Bridgeton (Ruth Gemmell) and her eight alphabetically named children. Her daughter, Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor), is making her social debut and looking for a suitor to marry. While her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is tasked with helping her find a match, everything changes after Daphne bumps into Simon Basset (Page), the eligible Duke of Hastings, and they come up with a plan.
There are also the Featheringtons, led by Lord Featherington (Ben Miller) and Portia Featherington (Polly Walker). They have three daughters—Philiippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Cousin Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) stays with them during the social season, as well.
The show, based on the Julia Quinn novels, has scandal, romance and an anonymous gossip named Lady Whistledown (voice by Julie Andrews). Of course, fans will just have to tune in to see the drama unfolds—if they aren't one of the 63 million households that have done so already.
The cast appeared to get quite close in the making of the series. In fact, Dynevor said she still stays in touch with Page.
"It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we've become good mates," she tells the newspaper. "Unfortunately, now he's off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot."
Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.