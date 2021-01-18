Justin Timberlake Confirms Arrival of Baby No. 2 With Jessica Biel and Reveals Child's Name

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel May Have Won Halloween 2019

Justin Timberlake is finally opening up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her Jan. 18 interview with the 39-year-old pop star in which he offered the first-ever confirmation of the little one who arrived in 2020. The couple, who married in 2012 and share 5-year-old son Silas, had not revealed they were expecting.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

When Ellen asked how different it is to be parenting two children instead of just one, he quipped, "We don't see each other anymore." He then added, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

The star said that Silas is thus far enjoying his new role as a big brother. "Silas is super excited," the "Cry Me a River" performer continued. "Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

E! News reported on July 31 that the pair had welcomed their second baby, citing reports.

Justin's former NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass, had previously teased that he was sent plenty of photos from his pals of the latest addition to their family.

"The baby is cute, of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Lance joked to Entertainment Tonight, adding that JT would "kill" him if he let their baby name slip.