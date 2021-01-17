Apaws, please! Josh Groban Achieved His Dream of Singing at Major Biden’s “Indoguration”

Watch : Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Talk Hosting 2018 Tony Awards

It was a big day for Joe Biden's German shepherd Major—and a huge one for Josh Groban as well!

On Jan. 17, the singer appeared at Major's virtual "Indoguration Ceremony" to perform a remix of "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" by Patti Page. The ceremony, a play on the President Elect's upcoming Inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, was held by the Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance as a charity event.

Josh expressed his excitement over the honor in an Jan. 17 Instagram post.

"IT CAME TRUE!! I am so happy," the Harmony artist wrote. "The world is a mess, but we can all agree dogs rule. Let's celebrate Major's Indoguration and raise $$ for his rescue shelter, Delaware Humane Association. Today at 3pm EST! All donations go to Major's shelter, DHA. Zoom tickets have sold out but you can still watch the show on YouTube (link in my stories!) and donate to DHA using the link in the YouTube video description. See you there!"