Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Jonathan Scott Raves Over His "Favorite Person" Zooey Deschanel in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Jonathan Scott celebrated his "favorite person" Zooey Deschanel's 41st birthday, teasing, "I have a few surprises up my sleeve."

By Alyssa Morin Jan 17, 2021 10:17 PMTags
BirthdaysTributeZooey DeschanelCouplesCelebritiesProperty Brothers

Home is where the heart is!

And for Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott that seems to be with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. On Sunday, Jan. 17, the reality TV personality put his love on display and gushed over the actress on her 41st birthday.

"Today is my favorite person's birthday," he began his caption on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos that captured some of their cutest moments. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

"I know we can't celebrate like we did last year," he continued, "but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy."

Shortly after Jonathan shared the special tribute, Zooey commented, "Aw!!!! You're the sweetest and I am the luckiest!"

This isn't the first time the couple has publicly raved about each other. Just this month, the New Girl alum kicked off 2021 with a heartwarming message to her boyfriend, writing, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

photos
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott: Romance Rewind

Since they first started dating in September 2019, the duo has proved they are one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. But don't take our word for it! See their love story in our gallery below!

ABC/Eric McCandless
Heating Up

The ballroom had never been steamier! Sitting front row during a September taping of Dancing With the StarsZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott sealed their new love with a kiss. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
The Big Debut

In late October, they took a major step in their romance and became Instagram official. Following their date at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Zooey and Jonathan took to social media to share glimpses into their frightening evening. As the New Girl alum wrote, "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks."

Dennys Ilic/Instagram
Claws Out

The actress made the purrrfect plus one to his brother's Halloween wedding.

Instagram
Brangelina Who?

E!'s Jason Kennedy officially presented the duo with their celebrity couple name: Jonaooey. And the HGTV star approved, raving, "I like it."

Instagram/Jonathan Scott
Major Milestone

During Thanksgiving, the Property Brothers star professed his love to Zooey, publicly dropping the "L" word in his Instagram caption. "I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," he wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you."

William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com
Officially Official

After two months together, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Out of This World

The force was strong during their Star Wars double date with Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
All Smiles

The duo has a fun date night at the Emma premiere in Los Angeles.

Facebook
Book Worms

In April 2020, the couple took to Facebook Live to do a reading of Jonathan and his twin brother's children's book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

Instagram
"2020 MVP"

Ringing in the New Year, Zooey gushed over Jonathan on Instagram, writing, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she gushed. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Trending Stories

1

15 Secrets About Bridgerton, Your Latest Netflix Obsession

2

Phil Spector, Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dead at 81

3

Jenelle Evans Says Her Son Jace Now Lives With Her Full Time

4

Find Out 25 Secrets About Dumb and Dumber With Jim Carrey

5

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West’s Birthday With New Family Pics