Betty White Celebrates Her 99th Birthday With the Re-Release of Her "Long-Lost Series"

Betty White celebrated her 99th birthday with a blast from the past.

On Jan. 17, the Golden Girls alum took to Instagram to express her excitement over the major milestone, as well as the re-release of a talk show she filmed way back in 1971.

"Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," Betty wrote. "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the 'Pet Set'. I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."

Betty shared a video compilation from The Pet Set, which she produced alongside her late husband Allen Ludden. On the talk show, the Proposal actress interviewed people like Burt Reynolds, Jimmy Stewart, Shirley Jones, Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore and Doris Day. Each star brought along their pet and other animals. Everything from zebras to eagles, were featured on the show as well.