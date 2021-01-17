Love Island' Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew Split 3 Months After History-Making Win

Watch : "Love Island" Ladies Explain Joining a Dating Show During a Pandemic

"This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now," he admitted. "Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it."

Caleb also pointed out that meeting Justine on Love Island presented certain challenges once the show was over.

"The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for," he explained. "We genuinely appreciate those of you who have supported us and thank you in advance to those of you who will continue supporting us as individuals moving forward. It is an unexplainable feeling to give yourself to the world and the world asks for more of you in return."

He added, "I hope those of you who have supported us will choose compassion over condemnation during this difficult time. Myself, Justine, our loved ones, etc. are all real people with real emotions who love and hurt hard."

Like Justine, the 22-year-old Oklahoma native asked his followers to give him space as he navigates this next chapter of his life.

"Unfortunately, when you choose privacy… Others often feel it is their place to tell your story for you. Speculation or not. Even with that in mind, I am still choosing privacy for the sake of my own personal peace," he said. "I kindly ask that you please respect any of Justine‘s or our loved ones [sic] desire for privacy as well."