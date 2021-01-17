RHOD’s Tiffany Hendra Calls Herself a “Warrior” After Undergoing Surgery for Melanoma

Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Hendra is doing well after undergoing Mohs surgery to remove cancerous skin.
The reality star, 49, appeared as a regular cast member on season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, before becoming a guest on the second season. She did not appear on the show's third season but returned for the fourth as a guest once again.
Tiffany took to Instagram on Jan. 15 to share updated news of her health with her followers. She posted a photo of herself with bandages on her upper arm along with a lengthy caption about her battle with skin cancer.
"CATCH IT EARLY!! It's official -- I'm in the Melanoma Warrior Tribe," she wrote. "It's been a whirlwind week and must share this journey to encourage everyone to be in tune with your body and do regular at-home body scans as well as yearly scans with your doc."
Tiffany revealed that she realized something was wrong when "a normal looking flat freckle" on her upper arm "popped up like a pimple around October."
"I kept an eye on it and mid- December it grew with a vengeance," she shared. "In June, I had a full body scan and another random mole removed that grew crazy fast so checking my moles was on my radar. Thank God!"
"My awesome doc Dr. Parker at Skin Cancer Consultants did the MOHS surgery and yesterdays final pathology showed ALL CLEAR! Praise God," the former model continued. "He's also a plastic surgeon so I'm confident my scar with be a pretty one."
She added that her next step is to have her lymph nodes checked.
She also shouted out her husband, musician Aaron Hendra, who she married in 2004.
"This wound is no joke w/ multiple layers of stitches (hurts like a mutha)," she wrote, "but I'm so blessed to have a really sexy male nurse taking good care of me @AaronHendra."
Tiffany concluded the post with a warning to her followers to be vigilant about noticing what's happening with their bodies.
"PLEASE do not ignore your body," she wrote. "If you have a pimple that won't go away or mole that is changing -- GO GET IT CHECKED!!"