DWTS' Witney Carson Says She’s “So Proud” of Her Body 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Witney Carson gave fans some insight into how her recovery from childbirth is going.

On Instagram, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo of her holding her newborn son Leo, her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

"Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper," she wrote in the caption of the photo, along with a crying-laughing emoji, "healing from a birth is no joke! So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo."

One thing to note, it's common for people to wear adult diapers or pads in the weeks following birth. People in the comments applauded Witney for her candor.

"I just had our 3rd daughter 4 weeks ago and it's amazing what our bodies can do," one follower wrote. "Leo is adorable. Congrats!!!"

"Girl yes!!" another added. "Birth and pregnancy does a number on our bodies!!! But it's all worth it!!"

A third said, "Good for you for being real and honest. It is appreciated. Hugs!"