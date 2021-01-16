Why Maluma Says It's "Very Hard" for Him to Make Friends in the Music Industry

It's not easy being a pretty boy, dirty boy!

Maluma's 2021 is already one for the books because he just made history as the first male to grace the cover of Elle magazine. "Let's keep dreaming and achieving," the Papi Juancho singer celebrated his achievement on Instagram on Jan. 15.

In his groundbreaking feature, the 26-year-old star opened up about his career, personal life and everything in-between. For example: Despite being a global superstar, Maluma discussed just how "hard" it is for him to connect with others in the music industry.

"I don't really like having new friends," he candidly shared, "I try to make friends in the industry, but it is very hard. Sometimes I feel like they want to be my friends, but once I show them my back, they stab me."

"I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable," he added, "When I didn't have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They're the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success. That's life—just being grateful for everything that has happened."