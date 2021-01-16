Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Welcome an Adorable New Puppy to Their Pack

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's family just expanded.
On Jan. 15, Camila posted a photo to Instagram of herself with their new rescue dog, and it looks like he's already very comfortable with the McConaughey gang.
"New addition to the family," Camila captioned the cute pic. "What was I thinking!!! 4 months old ...THANK YOU @humanesociety for what you do!! This little one has a home now!"
While the model may have joked that she's having second thoughts, a photo says a thousand words—and she and the puppy are already snuggle buddies.
Followers in the comment section couldn't help but gush over the super sweet rescue pup.
One wrote, "Gotta have a dog in the house! They add so much to the family."
Another added, "Rescue pups are the BEST and know they are lucky to have an awesome family."
"Honestly how could you resist that face?!?" a third joked. "You had NO choice."
The couple, who share sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 10, are big animal lovers, so it's no surprise they decided to bring another dog into the fold.
While it's unclear just how many pets the family currently has at the moment, Camila recently posted a video of her giving a belly rub to their dog Cheesy on Instagram.
In 2019, the two also welcomed another rescue puppy.
"New addition to the family! Long time waiting for this little guy!" Camila captioned an Instagram post of an unnamed black dog. "Well I should say this big guy, he's only 4 months!!"
But the McConaughey home isn't just a dog house. In October 2019, Camila shared an Instagram video of the family cat giving her son Livingston a tongue bath.
Clearly, this family loves to keep their pets close, and their latest addition will certainly be welcomed with open arms.