So Awkward Star Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death at Age 19 Revealed

British teen actor Archie Lyndhurst's mother has revealed the cause of his sudden death and shared a beautiful, yet heartbreaking tribute to her late son.

The star, best known for his role on the CBBC comedy series So Awkward, died at age 19 on Sept. 22, 2020—just one month shy of his birthday. He is the only child of Lucy Lyndhurst and husband and Only Fools and Horses actor Nicolas Lyndhurst. On Friday, Jan. 15, Lucy shared photos of the couple with Archie on Instagram and revealed that he died of a brain hemorrhage caused by a rare cancer.

"Four days before Christmas Nick and I sat in Harley Street with the results of Archie's second post mortem," she wrote. "A very detailed document,which we had been warned by the coroner would be a harrowing read, and best explained by a medical practitioner. The Dr explained Archie died from natural causes (something we knew already, only gossips, keyboard warriors,trolls and the ignorant thought differently)."

She continued, "He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid. He assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness. Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep."