Dr. Dre Is Released From the Hospital 10 Days After Brain Aneurysm

Watch : Dr. Dre Gives Health Update After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is on the mend.

E! News has learned that the music icon, 55, was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on Jan. 15, where he had been staying since suffering a brain aneurysm on Jan. 5.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, he was in the ICU until Jan. 13, when he was moved to a private room. As doctors do not know what caused the medical emergency, TMZ reports he will continue to receive care upon returning to his home.

Ice T also shared the good news on Twitter, writing, "Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good."

On Jan. 5, Dr. Dre—whose real name is Andre Romelle Young—took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support during his difficult time.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the caption of himself in the recording studio. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"