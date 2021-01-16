Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Save Up to 88% Off on Cozy-at-Home Essentials at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Score deals on Barefoot Dreams, Madewell and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 16, 2021
E-Comm: Cozy-at-Home Essentials at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

With so much time spent at home, we're looking for deals on cozy essentials. And luckily, just in time for the long weekend, Nordstrom Rack has the perfect sale going on.

Below, shop our favorite finds from their cozy-at-home essentials sale including brands like Barefoot Dreams, Madewell and more.

Madewell Three-Pack Ankle Socks

We love the retro colorway of these socks. Check out the ruffle detail on the front pair. 

$25
$12
Nordstrom Rack

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser

A clean, make-up free face is positively essential while cozying up at home. You're getting such a great deal on a big bottle of Philosophy's beloved Purity Made Simple Cleanser here.

$48
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

Have you ever seen a better deal on a Barefoot Dreams blanket? There's no blanket softer, and this is your best chance to get one at a bargain. 

$98
$59
Nordstrom Rack

Blissy Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases promise benefits to both your hair and skin. Pick from several different colors in this one.

$90
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

We love this warm gray version of a Barefoot Dreams throw.

$98
$59
Nordstrom Rack

Joe's Jeans Strappy Nightgown

This nightgown is both cute and comfy. It has a strappy back and comes in black as well.

$58
$15
Nordstrom Rack

