Our Favorite Under $100 Finds From Coach's MLK Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Coach's 50% off all sale styles event is ending soon, so take this as your last call to shop! Plus, right now you can score free shipping and extended returns on all orders, along with 50% off on face masks using the code SAVE.

So below, shop our favorite finds under $100 from Coach's MLK Day sale!