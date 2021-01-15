See Birthday Girl Regina King Get Surprised With an Epic Throwback Video

Watch : Regina King Surprised by Throwback Video for 50th Birthday!

Regina King was always destined for greatness.

On Friday, Jan. 15's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Victor Cruz surprised the Oscar-winning actress with one of her earliest interviews. The clip featured a young Regina, who was promoting Poetic Justice in 1993.

"I'm looking forward to starring roles now," Regina said at the time. "I'm hoping this film will springboard me into those roles much more, positive, stronger roles. Maybe I can portray a positive, you know, black woman."

Little did young Regina know that she'd become one of Hollywood's most influential actresses. Her first reaction to the clip?

"First of all, I look at my face and I see my son! Like, oh, my gosh," she reacted. "Like, I feel like I'm looking at my son when he was 13 years old, which is crazy!"

As she continued, the Watchmen star joked that she's happy her "voice dropped."