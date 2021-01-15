Connie Britton's Emotional Story Behind Adopting Son Eyob Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Connie Britton's Funny Reaction to Not Watching "Dirty John"

Connie Britton has us feeling good on this Friday.

The Friday Night Lights star made an appearance on the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live last night and shared a touching story about her decision to adopt son Eyob from Ethiopia back in 2011 when he was nine months old. The heartwarming conversation was prompted by host Andy Cohen reading a question from a single fan wondering if Britton had a "lightbulb moment" when she realized "I can do this."

"I had no idea what I was even getting into," Britton admitted. "So it wasn't so much 'I can do this' as much as I knew I wanted to be a mom."

The Promising Young Woman actress continued, "And, in truth, both of my parents had passed away within three years, and suddenly I was like, 'Oh, no. My family is no more. I mean, I have a twin sister, but that was a big loss, losing my parents. And I wasn't in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship."