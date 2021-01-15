Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Watch : Pregnant Shawn Johnson Talks Cravings & Picking Baby Names

You'll flip over this news!

Shawn Johnson East is pregnant! The 28-year-old former gymnast took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 15 to announce that she and her husband Andrew East are expecting another child in the summer of 2021.

"Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast," the Olympian wrote alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump while receiving a kiss from the 29-year-old former football player.

The announcement also featured a few pictures of the couple's 14-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, holding a pair of baby shoes and a video of Andrew kissing Shawn's belly.

In a video posted to YouTube, the athletes opened up about their journey to having another child. According to Andrew, he and Shawn were told to hold off on growing their family for a year after welcoming Drew via C-section in November 2019. After they got the clear from their doctors, they started trying for a pregnancy, which Andrew joked took "about two minutes."