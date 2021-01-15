Betty White's Flirty Comment to This Avengers Hunk Proves She's the Real Superhero

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Wants Crew to Be Next "Golden Girls"

Apparently, Betty White's superpower is to say the most perfect remark imaginable in any situation.

Case in point: Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a guest on The Tonight Show on Thursday, Jan. 15. During his visit, he told Jimmy Fallon that he is actually a huge fan of the classic 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls and loves watching it when he settles in for the night.

"Hallmark has the best TV programming from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and they show about eight episodes of The Golden Girls," he shared. "And if you don't know me, I am a Golden Girl kind of guy."

After Jimmy praised the show's stars for their ability to land a joke, Anthony was right there with him.

"Betty White is one of the most talented women," the 42-year-old Altered Carbon alum gushed. "She had her own talk show, she was a professional dancer, actress—she was amazing. Those four women were amazing."

When the host asked if Anthony has ever gotten the pleasure of meeting Betty, the conversation took a turn for the spectacular.