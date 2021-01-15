Read Céline Dion’s Touching Tribute to René Angélil 5 Years After His Death

Watch : Celine Dion Talks Coping With Loss of Husband Rene Angelil

In the words of Céline Dion, love can touch us one time and last for a lifetime.

The five-time Grammy winner is paying tribute to her love of a lifetime, her late husband René Angélil, five years after his death. He died in 2016 at age 73, following a longtime battle with throat cancer.

On Jan. 14, Céline marked the anniversary of his passing with a photo of two lovers holding hands.

She wrote, "There's not one day that we don't think about you. We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us."

The 52-year-old singer hopes René will "shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times," possibly referencing the global pandemic.

She ended the note with, "You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you," and signed it from herself and their son René-Charles, 19, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 10.