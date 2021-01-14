Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Reveal Sex of First Baby

Wilmer Valderrama is going to be a girl dad.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, the 40-year-old That '70s Show alum and NCIS actor revealed the sex of his and his new fiancée Amanda Pacheco's first child on his Instagram page. Valderrama shared a montage video showing the two at an outdoor sex reveal party, in which they and several friends and family watched a skydiver parachute out of a helicopter and release a plume of pink smoke, while pink confetti also rained down on the group.
The actor wrote, "A moment that will live in our hearts, the instant we found out that we were having a ______ ! #ItsJustUs3Now."
Valderamma also included a disclaimer in the video, which was released amid the coronavirus pandemic. It said, "The outdoor gathering took place in early 2020 at our private residence. We remained outside and followed guidelines and took necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our close friends and family. Additionally our home was sanitized and every guest was tested before and after the gathering. All with negative results. That said, with the rising number of cases in CA, please know that we have not since had or attended any large gatherings nor do we encourage people to do so. Please wear a mask and be safe!"
Valderrama and Pacheco, a model, had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in late December, and more than a week later, on New Year's Day, the two revealed they were engaged. The couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2019, celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Valderrama proposed with a 4-carat pear-shared diamond ring worth at least an estimated $75,000.
Valderrama and Pacheco had teased the sex of their baby in Instagram posts earlier on Thursday. They shared photos of the actor cradling the model's baby bump as they stand together on a road, in front of a vintage car.
Pacheco wrote, "Holding our precious little..._____!! Boy or girl ?!"
Alongside his pic, Valderrama wrote, "Boy or Girl? Place your bets on that comment bar... Reveal in 45mins..."