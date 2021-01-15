Every Time Birthday Girl Chicago West Stole Our Hearts

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter turns three today, Friday, Jan. 15, and we're celebrating by reminiscing on all the times the adorable toddler stole our hearts.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans may recall, Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago—sibling to North West, 7, Saint West, 5 and Psalm West, 20 months—via surrogate in January 2018. The couple publicly revealed her name shortly after she was born, though it wasn't until season 15 of KUWTK that Kim explained just how meaningful it really is. "Everyone asks me where we came up with that," she said on the E! show. "Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago."

About a month after fans learned her name, Chi made her first official appearance in a video Kylie Jenner shared to announce the birth of her and Travis Scott's own baby girl, Stormi Webster.