Jeff Bridges Shares Promising Update in Cancer Battle as Tumor Has "Drastically Shrunk"

Watch : Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges is updating his fans on the latest progress in his battle with cancer.

The Oscar winner posted an uplifting recent message to his personal website to inform the public that doctors have found that his tumor has "drastically shrunk." This followed his announcement on Oct. 19 that he had been diagnosed with his lymphoma.

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor," Jeff posted last week. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news."

He went on to point out that his mood changed as he had to grapple with the turmoil going on at the United States Capitol.

"I turn on the TV to find out what's going on in the world, and .... well ... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," he continued.

The Country Strong star had posted previous updates in recent weeks, and though none were as promising as this one, he has tended to do his best to stay optimistic in his fight.