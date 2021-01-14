RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Responds to Backlash Over Not Wanting Husband Sean to Find Love

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is finally weighing in on the response she received following recent comments about the future of her relationship with husband Sean Burke.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Jan. 13, host Andy Cohen questioned the cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County about a recent post on her Instagram Story. On Jan. 2, a fan had asked how she would feel if Sean "ends up falling in love with someone else," and the star shared that she would be "heartbroken." This followed Braunwyn coming out as a lesbian last month and revealing she has been dating a woman named Kris.

When Andy wanted to know whether fans were right to find the sentiment "quite hypocritical," Braunwyn explained that fans misinterpreted her remark about the man who is the father to her seven children.

"The question was, what if he fell in love and started a new life with someone, not if he dated," she said. "If he dates someone, I'm fine with it. If he falls in love and starts a new life and gets remarried, yeah, I would definitely be heartbroken."