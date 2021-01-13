University of Kentucky Athlete Ben Jordan Dead at 22

Ben Jordan, a player for the University of Kentucky's baseball and basketball teams, has died. He was just 22.

The school's athletics page announced his death on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 12, calling him "a beloved member" of both teams. "He will forever be in our hearts," the page wrote.

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari said he learned in the early morning of Jan. 12 of Jordan's passing, though he gave no cause of death.

"Our hearts are broken today," Calipari said in a statement. "It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team."