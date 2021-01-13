Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Brian Austin Green Reveals How His Romance With "Amazing" Sharna Burgess Began

Brian Austin Green, who recently split from soon-to-be ex-wife Megan Fox, shared how he and Sharna Burgess got together.

Best blind date ever?

In a Jan. 13 interview with KTLA, Brian Austin Green opened up about his new relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, who posted a photo from the pair's trip to Hawaii on her Instagram just one day earlier.  

Brian gushed in the interview, "She's pretty amazing." He then confirmed that the two met when they were set up on a blind date by his business manager.

"It was nothing I was completely open to at the time, but it worked out pretty well," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared. "It's working out pretty well so far."

When asked what it was like to date during the coronavirus pandemic—currently, typical date night spots like restaurants and movie theaters are shut down in Brian's home of Los Angeles—the actor admitted it was a little tricky. 

"Doing any of that during this pandemic is different. I think it helps people talk a little bit more, and connect a little bit more because you don't have the physical ways of doing it. You don't have places to go, the distractions," he explained. "It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really happy. Shar was completely open to it, and so was I, so it's been a good situation so far." 

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess' Hawaiian Getaway

When asked if Brian was learning to "tango, if you know what I mean" from the dance pro, Brian laughed. 

He quipped back, "I don't know what you mean!" 

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Brian and Sharna's budding romance comes on the heels of his split from his wife of 10 years Megan Fox, who he shares three children with. Megan, who is now dating rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, filed for divorce in November 2020. 

Earlier in January, Brian said he and Sharna were still in the beginning stages of their relationship. 

"It's all going really well right now," the Masked Singer star told Access Hollywood. "It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company."

Still, he added, "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."

