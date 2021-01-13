RHONJ Season 11 Preview: Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Have Their Worst Fight to Date

Watch : Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Joe Giudice is still stirring up drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the season 11 trailer for the Bravo hit arrived and teased quite a bit of drama. Namely, Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has sparked another explosive fight between Teresa and the Gorgas. But, more on that later…

What we'd like to first address is how all of the New Jersey marriages are in question this season. Margaret Josephs starts off, "Everyone's marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside."

Yet, Melissa Gorga teases that "things aren't always what they seem."

And before you can wonder what these ladies are alluding to, Dolores Catania weighs in, "Anyone can be a cheater."

It seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. For starters, Teresa is seen suggesting that someone's spouse is screwing around when they're at the gym.

The Bravo legend asks Margaret, "Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"