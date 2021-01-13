How Scott Disick's New Photo Is Subtly Connected to Amelia Hamlin

For Scott Disick, it was sushi night with a side of six degrees of separation.
The reality star has been seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, as of late, most recently vacationing with her and friends in Mexico for New Year's. While their relationship status remains casual, it seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has welcomed Amelia's loved ones into the fold.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the dad of three posted a photo of himself with plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami and Love Island alum Eyal Booker, seemingly taken in November 2020. "Private [sushi emoji] dinner Doctor approved and Marked safe," Scott captioned the post. "#throwback with the boys."
The picture quickly caught fans' attention and sparked confusion over how exactly Scott and Eyal know each other. "How on earth does he know Him from love island hahaha," one fan asked in a comment.The answer? Booker is dating Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia's older sister. In May 2020, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary.
"I never thought I'd feel a love like this," Delilah, 22, wrote on Instagram on May 11. "Here's to 1 year with you and many more to come. I love you. @eyalbooker."
The story gets even more interesting considering back in November 2020, Scott apparently messaged Eyal's season four ex, Megan Barton-Hanson, expressing his opinion of how she treated Eyal and asking her to write him an apology. The season aired in 2018.
"I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named eyal. when i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior," Scott's alleged message to Megan partly read, per a screenshot shared to her Instagram Story. "To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. i would like to know if you'd be willing to write him an apology."
Meanwhile, Megan was stunned by the message. "Its not often I'm left speechless but.. sorry!?" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott tho."