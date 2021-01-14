What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 16-17

Good thing Dry January only applies to alcohol because January has been jampacked with new and exciting TV content.
And this weekend might just be the most exciting yet with the highly anticipated arrival of the first Marvel series on Disney+ and the debut of The CW's new Batwoman star. It's a good time to be a superhero fan.
Plus, Netflix's latest reality docuseries may be its most entertaining yet and the second part of the buzzed-about Tiger Woods documentary teeing off with one of the biggest interviews of the year. And, c'mon, is it really a new batch of streaming recommendations if a true crime series that'll probably send you down a Reddit rabbit hole isn't included?
And we're also sharing how you can prepare for Sex and the City's just-announced revival and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of Disney Channel's most iconic series.
Here are our top binge picks for Jan. 16-17. Ready, set, stream!
If You've Missed the MCU: Avengers, assemble! We suffered through a year with no content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the premieres of Black Widow and The Eternals. But fans are finally getting their first glimpse at the Marvel world post-Endgame with arguably its wackiest and weird offering. WandaVision centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who star in their very own sitcom that switches decades every episode. Hey, we said it's wacky and weird, so it's safe to say Phase 4 will be anything but a bore. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If Crazy Rich Asians Meets Selling Sunset Meets Real Housewives Interests You: Prepare for everyone you know to be watching and talking about Bling Empire come Monday morning. The docu-reality series follows a group of affluent Asian and Asian-American socialites who have a lot of money. Like, we're talking billions of dollars and taking a private plane to grab lunch in Paris. (Meanwhile, we just scoured the Internet for a Postmates promo code!) The frothy soap has everything: Relationship drama, clashes over status, jawdropping fashion and...the Red Power Ranger?! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking For Your Weekly True Crime Fix: Warning, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is not for the faint of heart. The four-episode series chronicles the crimes of Richard Ramirez, who terrorized the city of Los Angeles in the summer of 1985. It shows the race for a young detective named Gil Carrillo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as well as homicide investigator Frank Salerno to solve the case as the media stoked fear of a boogeyman who had no pattern of victim or methodology in his crimes. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Feel a Little Too Old For Euphoria: After airing its first three seasons on TBS, Search Party makes the jump to HBO Max. The underrated comedy thriller's first three episodes premiere this weekend, with three episodes dropping on Jan. 21 before the final four are released on Jan. 28. Season four will center on Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early) and Portia's (Meredith Hagner) investigation into where Dory (Alia Shawkat) is, unaware she's been kidnapped by her stalker. Expect cameos from Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd and Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. Is our millennial showing too much when we admit we are most excited by that last guest star? (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Want to See the Dawn of a New Era: New year, new season, new star. After Batwoman star Ruby Rose left the show in May, Javica Leslie was cast as Gotham City's new hero. And she's finally making her debut as the likable, goofy and a little messy Ryan in the season two premiere. Leslie's casting is historic as she is the first Black woman to ever don the iconic batsuit. Get all the details on what to expect from the show's return here. (Where to Watch: premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW)
If You Are Still Fascinated by the Tiger Woods Scandal: Tiger, the two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall and epic comeback of the global icon, comes to a close with an interview a decade in the making. Rachel Uchitel, the former nightclub hostess who was thrust into the spotlight when her affair with the golfer made national headlines, speaks out for the first time about her relationship with Woods.
"I shared my story once in the documentary and I just don't want to talk about it again," Uchitel explained on E!'s Daily Pop of her decision to speak out. "It was hardly the most interesting thing that ever happened to me." Consider us very interested to hear what she will have to say. (Where to Watch: airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max)
If You Love a British Drama: After originally airing on ITV in October 2020, The Sister crosses the pond to become the next breakout thriller. Written by Luther creator Neil Cross, adapting his own novel Burial, the drama centers on Nathan (Quantico's Russell Tovey), a man desperate to keep the secrets of his past buried when an unwelcome figure comes back into his life. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You're Already Counting Down the Days Until And Just Like That: The fab four are back! Well, at least three of them as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed they will reunite for a Sex and the City revival on HBO Max. The 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s...sans Samantha—as Kim Cattrall declined to star in the project.
Production is to begin in NYC this spring and a release date has not yet been announced, so we couldn't help but wonder if the best way to pass the time was just to watch the OG series from the beginning? (Where to Watch: Hulu or HBO Max)
If You're in the Mood for a Winter Romance: Hallmark's New Year New Movies programming event continues with a trip to the mountains in Two for the Win. Trevor Donovan plays a world champion ski racer. Charlotte Sullivan plays a local ski instructor. They cross
paths slopes when he returns home to prep for the biggest race of his life. Can you guess what happens next? (Where to Watch: airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel)
If Binging One of Your Favorite Childhood Shows Is What Dreams Are Made Of: Happy 20th birthday Lizzie McGuire! Yes, you are really that old because Hilary Duff made her debut as one of Disney Channel's most beloved outfit-repeating heroines two decades ago. Feel free to console yourself by watching both of the series' two seasons and the 2003 movie. (Where to Watch: Disney+)