Maren Morris' Trainer Has Just the Tricks to Bust You Out of Your Workout Rut—and They're Relatable AF

Among other things, 2020 may have been the year your fitness routine went off the rails.

Perhaps you're a GTL type who feels they can't truly get swole outside of a gym setting. Or you're someone who relies on the motivation only the watchful eye of a trainer and a room full of fellow class-goers can provide. Whatever the situation, there's truly no reason to sweat about it.

Because getting on track can truly be a walk in the park. Really. That's the advice fitness pro Erin Oprea—the Nashville trainer who's put the likes of Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini through their paces—offered when asked the best way to kickstart a health journey.

"The very first thing I want people to do, if they haven't been working out, just start walking," she explained to E! News, "because once you start walking, then it starts giving you energy and the more energy you have, the more you want to move instead of forcing yourself to go do something."