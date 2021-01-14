Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

How To Party By the Pool Like a Pro This Summer

Pull on your fave bikini, grab a few friends and get ready for a good time!

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Jan 14, 2021 3:00 AMTags
ShoppingShop With E!
Edit: How To Party By the Pool Like a Pro This SummerTrend/Unsplash

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Fun in the sun? Sign us up!

Summer is well and truly upon us, which is prime time for hitting the decks—the pool decks, that is. It's the perfect time to spend a few hours with friends, sip on refreshing beverages and cool down with a dip in sparkling blue waters. 

Planning a backyard pool party, or headed to the local on the weekend? Here's everything you need to have a great day out. From comfy-cool swimwear to waterproof speakers, ice-cold drinks and sun protection, we've got you covered (literally). 

read
Must-Have Self Tans for a Golden Summer Glow

TJ Swim Willow Top in Cornflower

Meet your new go-to swimwear. Comfy, flattering and oh-so-soft, this Australian-owned brand is inspired by our coastal wonders. This unique, cornflower blue one-shoulder top sure stands out in a crowd, and has matching high-waisted bottoms too!

$79.99
TJ Swim

Freedom Moses Leo Slides

Ditch the thongs and step in something infinitely more comfortable this season. Cloud-soft and ultra-grippy, there's no rubbing or blistering in these Summer-ready slip-ons. Available in a rainbow of colours, patterns and finishes, this funky footwear is no slip, all slide.

$59.50
Freedom Moses

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

2

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Pic

3

Katy Perry Marks Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Lion Wild Guardian Angel Necklace in Gold

Take a walk on the wild side and glam up for your next poolside appearance. Detailed and on-trend, this necklace is perfect as a single statement piece or delicate enough to layer with additional chains. It's also durable enough to withstand a little splash if near the water. Also, who doesn't want a guardian angel close to their chest? 

$79
Lion Wild

JBL Pulse 4 Speaker

Get ready to be the life of the party, guaranteed. This vibrant, cheeky speaker packs some hard-hitting sound, ideal for livening up a poolside gathering at dusk, or mellowing out with some chill beats on a Sunday afternoon. With 12 hours of play on a single charge and 360 LED light display, this is the only beat you need for the Summer. 

$329.95
JBL

Szade Arkley Sunglasses in Blood Plum

Rewind to a more relaxing time with the Arkley glasses: 70's inspired oversized frames that ooze sophistication and sizzle. This pair of retro glasses are 100% recycled plastic AND recyclable, so not only will you look fresh while lounging by the pool, they're good for the earth too!

$79.99
Szade

Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice

Forget the spritz: coffee over ice is the beverage of choice this season. Crafted especially to be enjoyed when chilled, Nespresso's newest range pair perfectly with your favourite milk to make a delicious iced latte or long black. Try Freddo Delicato (a lightly roasted blend full of fruity notes from Kenyan coffee) from the Original Line, or if you have a Vertuo compatible machine, give Ice Leggero—full of delicate fruit and cereal notes—a go. Sip, sip, hooray!

 

~$12
Nespresso

Morphe Sweet Oasis Artistry Palette

Perfect peaches, alluring azures and mesmerizing mauves: the palette of Summer. Float away to your tropical oasis with this  35 pan artistry palette with endless blending combinations for a sizzling, sweet look. With beauty influencer megastar @iluvsarahii as the face of the new campaign, there's no better place to take inspiration from than her Instagram.

$36
Morphe

Mother Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF30

If you're looking for daily protection from the sun's rays that is gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin, this is the mother of them all. Hydrating, non-greasy and reef friendly, this physical sunscreen using only 9 sustainably sourced and certified organic ingredients. The scent is almost undetectable for a fuss-free application, and is also formulated with certified organic botanicals and skin loving ingredients, including high strength antioxidants. Win!

 

$42
Mother SPF

Pool Buoy Inflatable Pool

No pool? No worries! Pump up the fun and look chic in the process with an inflatable splash zone in your backyard or balcony.  Founded by coveted Melbourne furniture label, Barnaby Lane, these grown-up inflatables come in a designer range of patterns like on-trend terrazzo, artistic lines and pastel grids. Be the envy of all your neighbors, and pack it up in a matching patterned bag once you're done with all the attention. 

$139
Pool Buoy

Une Piece Limited Edition Capri Classic One Piece Jasmin Et Rouge

Kick off 2021 with a bang in this limited edition one piece, adorned in a print fit for a Hawaiian escape. In a bold, captivating red, this flattering all-in-one features elegant lines, a deep yet modest V-neck and InvisiBust Support Technology to support your girls. Versatile enough for swimming a few laps, then drying off on the pool deck with a Margarita in hand. Summer, sorted!

$209
Une Piece

Nexba Probiotic Live Sparkling Soda

Make your next aquatic adventure a sparkling one with a 4 pack of probiotic soda. Lighter and healthier than your average party beverage, your tummy will love the additional benefits of gut balance, digestion aid, immune support and boosted brain function. Did we mention the pineapple flavour beats a pina colada on any given day? Refreshment at its finest. 

$7.50
Coles

Cools Club Poolside Terry Shorts in Burnt Sand

Terry who? Join the Cools Club and don't be afraid to get wet in this ultra-comfy, ultra-soft pair of poolside shorts. Made from 100% cotton, this retro revival cut from terry toweling will be the easiest item of clothing you slip into (or out of) this season. Pair it with the matching shirt for a uniformed look, or mix and match with your favourite bikini top. 

$79.95
Cools Club

After more Summer inspiration? Check out our Shop with E! section for even more tanning and summer beauty must-haves!

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

2

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Pic

3

Katy Perry Marks Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Pics

4

University of Kentucky Athlete Ben Jordan Dead at 22

5

Every Magical TV Moment Shonda Rhimes Has Given Us Over the Years