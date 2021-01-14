How To Party By the Pool Like a Pro This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Fun in the sun? Sign us up!
Summer is well and truly upon us, which is prime time for hitting the decks—the pool decks, that is. It's the perfect time to spend a few hours with friends, sip on refreshing beverages and cool down with a dip in sparkling blue waters.
Planning a backyard pool party, or headed to the local on the weekend? Here's everything you need to have a great day out. From comfy-cool swimwear to waterproof speakers, ice-cold drinks and sun protection, we've got you covered (literally).
Lion Wild Guardian Angel Necklace in Gold
Take a walk on the wild side and glam up for your next poolside appearance. Detailed and on-trend, this necklace is perfect as a single statement piece or delicate enough to layer with additional chains. It's also durable enough to withstand a little splash if near the water. Also, who doesn't want a guardian angel close to their chest?
JBL Pulse 4 Speaker
Get ready to be the life of the party, guaranteed. This vibrant, cheeky speaker packs some hard-hitting sound, ideal for livening up a poolside gathering at dusk, or mellowing out with some chill beats on a Sunday afternoon. With 12 hours of play on a single charge and 360 LED light display, this is the only beat you need for the Summer.
Szade Arkley Sunglasses in Blood Plum
Rewind to a more relaxing time with the Arkley glasses: 70's inspired oversized frames that ooze sophistication and sizzle. This pair of retro glasses are 100% recycled plastic AND recyclable, so not only will you look fresh while lounging by the pool, they're good for the earth too!
Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice
Forget the spritz: coffee over ice is the beverage of choice this season. Crafted especially to be enjoyed when chilled, Nespresso's newest range pair perfectly with your favourite milk to make a delicious iced latte or long black. Try Freddo Delicato (a lightly roasted blend full of fruity notes from Kenyan coffee) from the Original Line, or if you have a Vertuo compatible machine, give Ice Leggero—full of delicate fruit and cereal notes—a go. Sip, sip, hooray!
Morphe Sweet Oasis Artistry Palette
Perfect peaches, alluring azures and mesmerizing mauves: the palette of Summer. Float away to your tropical oasis with this 35 pan artistry palette with endless blending combinations for a sizzling, sweet look. With beauty influencer megastar @iluvsarahii as the face of the new campaign, there's no better place to take inspiration from than her Instagram.
Mother Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF30
If you're looking for daily protection from the sun's rays that is gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin, this is the mother of them all. Hydrating, non-greasy and reef friendly, this physical sunscreen using only 9 sustainably sourced and certified organic ingredients. The scent is almost undetectable for a fuss-free application, and is also formulated with certified organic botanicals and skin loving ingredients, including high strength antioxidants. Win!
Pool Buoy Inflatable Pool
No pool? No worries! Pump up the fun and look chic in the process with an inflatable splash zone in your backyard or balcony. Founded by coveted Melbourne furniture label, Barnaby Lane, these grown-up inflatables come in a designer range of patterns like on-trend terrazzo, artistic lines and pastel grids. Be the envy of all your neighbors, and pack it up in a matching patterned bag once you're done with all the attention.
Une Piece Limited Edition Capri Classic One Piece Jasmin Et Rouge
Kick off 2021 with a bang in this limited edition one piece, adorned in a print fit for a Hawaiian escape. In a bold, captivating red, this flattering all-in-one features elegant lines, a deep yet modest V-neck and InvisiBust Support Technology to support your girls. Versatile enough for swimming a few laps, then drying off on the pool deck with a Margarita in hand. Summer, sorted!
Nexba Probiotic Live Sparkling Soda
Make your next aquatic adventure a sparkling one with a 4 pack of probiotic soda. Lighter and healthier than your average party beverage, your tummy will love the additional benefits of gut balance, digestion aid, immune support and boosted brain function. Did we mention the pineapple flavour beats a pina colada on any given day? Refreshment at its finest.
Cools Club Poolside Terry Shorts in Burnt Sand
Terry who? Join the Cools Club and don't be afraid to get wet in this ultra-comfy, ultra-soft pair of poolside shorts. Made from 100% cotton, this retro revival cut from terry toweling will be the easiest item of clothing you slip into (or out of) this season. Pair it with the matching shirt for a uniformed look, or mix and match with your favourite bikini top.
