How To Party By the Pool Like a Pro This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Fun in the sun? Sign us up!

Summer is well and truly upon us, which is prime time for hitting the decks—the pool decks, that is. It's the perfect time to spend a few hours with friends, sip on refreshing beverages and cool down with a dip in sparkling blue waters.

Planning a backyard pool party, or headed to the local on the weekend? Here's everything you need to have a great day out. From comfy-cool swimwear to waterproof speakers, ice-cold drinks and sun protection, we've got you covered (literally).