Kylie Jenner Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Curves in New Sexy Swimsuit Pic

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Must-See Outfit for Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a bikini pic.

Yet, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had our jaws dropping to the floor with another stunning swimsuit snap. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the sultry photo on her Kylie Skin Instagram page in order to promote a hair drying towel.

The caption read, "Boss bae wearing our new Hair Drying Towel."

In the photo, Kylie put her curves on display thanks to a reddish-brown two-piece and we couldn't love it more. And we aren't the only ones applauding this pic as fans have already sounded off in the comments section.

One social media user even wrote, "omggggg kylie is so perfect!"

You can say that again.

Another fan simply commented, "gorgeous."

Still, this isn't the first time that the E! personality has impressed in a bikini. In fact, the mother of one ended 2020 with a series of sizzling bikini photos.