Bruce Willis Told to Leave a Pharmacy for "Refusing" to Wear a Mask

Bruce Willis is coming under fire for not wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

E! News has learned the Die Hard actor was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday, Jan. 11. Bruce was walking around the aisles without a mask, prompting "upset" shoppers to report him to management. When an employee approached him with the request to cover his face with a green bandana that was tied around his neck, Bruce gave her a "disgruntled" look and left without purchasing anything.

Photos of the encounter have since gone viral, with celebrities like Dylan Minette and Spencer Pratt calling out the star for not wearing a mask when there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County.

The Hills alum tweeted," Really bout that 'Die Hard' brand," while Dylan simply said, "F--k Bruce Willis."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also addressed Bruce going mask free on Twitter, poking fun at one of the actor's least applauded films. Jake quipped, "And you thought Hudson Hawk was bad."