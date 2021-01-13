Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Thoughts On an O.C. Reboot—And More Surprising Thoughts From the Star

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Rachel Bilson is looking for a little connection.
The actress, who first charmed her way into our hearts nearly 18 years ago as Summer Roberts on the Fox hit The O.C., is all too aware of the secondary devastation that's come about with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the emotional toll exacted by our prolonged social distancing. But it sounds like she's found something that just might help.
Speaking with E! News in partnership with Amazon Alexa, the mom to 6-year-old Briar Rose said, "I am especially indecisive with things to watch...Whatever mood you're in, you can ask Alexa and they come up and that is super helpful. Not having to think too much right now eases the anxiety and stress that have come along with the pandemic."
In the interest of deepening connections, get to know Bilson a little bit better—in her own words—as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. As a kid, I got in the most trouble for fighting with my brother. We brawled pretty hardcore. Let's just go in the safe zone.
2. My kid likes to go through all the expressions. She'll literally sit there, and I'll say "mad, angry, sad, happy" and she nails it a little too well. She can cross her eyes really well and she'll come up and surprise and come straight in my face with her eyes crossed and it makes me laugh.
3. My favorite memory filming The O.C. was just laughing all the time. I got to work with a lot of funny people. Adam Brody was super funny and Chris Pratt, when he was on the show, was one of the funniest people I've ever met in my life.
4. I would be open to a reboot. It's such a fond memory for me and I am so grateful for it.
5. My first kiss was behind the library in elementary school in 6th grade maybe. Is that too young?
6. My go-to guilty pleasure TV shows are any Bachelor shows. Bachelor Nation, definitely a fan.
7. For advice, I go to my best friends. They just know me the best and they'll be honest and real with me and I am very grateful for that. They won't lie, to a fault.
8. I always said I wanted to be a teacher but now, having been a kindergarten teacher basically with my kid, I may change that. But that is always what I thought I wanted. I mean, teachers are amazing. Especially after this year, I am so grateful for teachers. They are incredible.
9. The celebrity I have been most star struck by is Larry David, hands down. He is my ultimate.
10. What I miss the most about life pre-COVID is going out of the house. Being able to go to the market. I just miss seeing friends and family, especially having a daughter. But that's why I am so grateful this holiday season, my daughter really wanted this Echo Dot Kids Edition. For her to be able to engage and have stories when she wants them, play her favorite music and engage in that way, it is kind of filling that gap with the disconnect of her not being able and the Echo Show 8 being able to see them on the screen whenever and call them. I just think that is one of the coolest things Alexa has to offer, just connecting people during this time because that is what is missed most is the connection.
—Edited by Billy Nilles