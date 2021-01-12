Saved By the Bell's Dustin Diamond Is "Likely" Facing Cancer Diagnosis After Hospitalization

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Saved by the Bell"

Amid a hospitalization, Dustin Diamond may be facing cancer.

The 44-year-old Saved by the Bell alum's team confirmed to E! News the star was hospitalized in Florida this past weekend after feeling pain. "Cancer is likely the prognosis," the team further noted, "though doctors are still running tests to figure out what is wrong."

The actor famously portrayed Samuel "Screech" Powers in all four seasons of Saved by the Bell, as well as seven seasons of the spin-off, Saved by the Bell: The New Class and two TV movies. He last appeared in the short film, Catching Up, released in February 2020.

However, the actor was the only main original cast member not to reprise his role for NBC's recent revival, which debuted on Peacock in November 2020. Screech's absence was explained on the show during the eighth episode when A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) quipped, "Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station, so he doesn't have to deal with all this."