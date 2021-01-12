Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Was Hesitant to Share Photos After Welcoming Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson is famous for her flawless skin, but a common skin condition kept her away from cameras following her last pregnancy.
In a new interview with Shape, published on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Open Book author discussed her common skin condition, which made her shy away from cameras after giving birth to her youngest daughter Birdie Mae Johnson back in March 2019.
"I've dealt with eczema since I was a kid," the "With You" singer explained. "But after having my daughter Birdie, I had such bad flare-ups that I wouldn't even show the pictures of me holding her to my friends."
However, the pop icon found at-home remedies for her condition during quarantine. She noted, "I'm also obsessed with doing red-light therapy treatments at home. I place the anti-inflammatory device everywhere on my body, including my scalp, stomach, and boobs. I have fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!" Talk about getting results.
Jessica shares three beautiful children, Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae with her husband retired football pro Eric Johnson.
During the interview, the famed designer also shared where she finds her happiness. Hint: They look just like her!
"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound. It's contagious," the proud mom shared. "My whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."
She also gushed about her family and the lessons she's proudly passing onto her children. She said, "Family is everything to me. More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid."