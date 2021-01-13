Armie Hammer Blue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonShop E!VideosPhotos

17 Celebs Reveal Their Morning Routines—Trust Us, You'll Want to Take Notes

Find out how Lauren Conrad, Padma Lakshmi, Candace Cameron Bure and more stars start their days.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 13, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Lauren ConradLife/StylePadma LakshmiCelebritiesFeaturesCandace Cameron BureWellness

But first, coffee.

If that is your mantra every single morning, know you are not alone because even celebrities need their caffeine fix ASAP upon waking up. 

Of course, a cup of java or Matcha isn't the only thing stars like Lauren Conrad, Padma Lakshmi, Candace Cameron Bure and more prioritize, also making sure to spend time with their kids, check emails, and sure, Instagram, before truly starting their busy days. And yes, the more dedicated among us try to get in some water before downing their coffee. The struggle, as they say, is real. 

As part of E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, 17 celebs shared their morning routines and they are both inspiring and relatable. Like Francia Raisa's answer, with the grown-ish star telling us, "First thing I do in the morning is walk my dog because he follows me around and stares at me until I do."

Been there, done that way too early in the morning sporting an outfit no other human was meant to see, right?

photos
Need Some Fitspo? Stars' Favorite Workouts Revealed

If you're looking for some motivation or even a little commiseration, check out some of our favorite stars' morning routines...

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Little Market
Lauren Conrad

The first thing I do every morning is make myself a cup of coffee with almond milk, cinnamon, agave and collagen.

Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure

Pray then drink matcha. 

Naomi Osaka

I practice every day during the week so normally I brush my teeth, wash my face, put on sunscreen (I use sunscreen by Shiseido called Anessa), prepare breakfast (usually avocado toast with smoked salmon) and drink a green juice.

Courtesy of Carter’s
Whitney Port

I usually pop open my eyes to the sound of Sonny calling for us. Either Timmy or I will go get him (we loosely switch off each morning), we change him, and all lay back in our bed for a little. Literally like 5 minutes. Sometimes Timmy and I have a "family meeting" where we discuss what our individual to-do lists look like and make a plan for how we are going to accomplish them. I get up, make myself hot water with lemon, take vitamins, and get Sonny something to drink and a light snack (since he isn't really hungry in the morning). Then we try to do a worksheet Sonny's school has sent him. There are some variations each day, but that is pretty much what the first part of my morning looks like.

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

Drink tea, check email. 

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

I make my coffee and sneak out to the front porch and watch the sun peek through the trees. It's truly one of my favorite moments of the day.

Instagram
Maggie Q

Kiss my animals and tell them individually that I love them. It's important you single them out. It makes a difference and they KNOW the difference. If you only have one, then lucky them!

Instagram
Francia Raisa

First thing I do in the morning is walk my dog because he follows me around and stares at me until I do it but then I drink warm lemon water, journal, eat a light breakfast, work out, and then have my coffee and start my day. I wake up really early to get all of this done.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

I drink a glass of hot lemon water and hug my husband.

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

Drink water and take my cholorophyl, wobenzym and theranine. Then check the celly.

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

The first thing I do when I wake up is check my phone to see how much longer I can sleep! Then I drink a hot water with lemon because I heard it helps start the day off right.

Rival World
Janel Parrish

I play this New York Times spelling bee puzzle on my phone and my sister and I text each other the words we found and team up to win. It's a fun little tradition and helps me wake up every morning.

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

Boil some water for tea and check on my balcony plants! I just got these new loose teas from this Black-owned tea company called Nya Tea (can be found at the Hollywood Farmer's Market or online!) and it's my favorite morning ritual. I've been trying to get up early because the sun is in full swing by 6:30 or so these days. It's nice to have a quiet moment with my tea and my plant children (the ones that are still alive :/) before I get started with my day.

Genevieve Padalecki

Make my bed. I am all about accomplishments and as [retired United States Navy] Admiral William H. McRaven says, "If you make your bed in the morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

Wash my face and make a morning tonic of lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in warm water. It makes me feel cleansed, refreshed and nourished inside and out.

Instagram
Brooke Burke

Coffee. Nothing before coffee.

Instagram
Camila Coelho

The first thing I do is drink coffee and focus on being grateful. I have a hard time waking up some mornings, but the smell of coffee alone energizes me. I like to take the time to slow down, drink my coffee and think about the things that I am truly thankful for in my life.

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

2

Nicole Richie Posts Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

3

Taylor Swift Praises Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"

4

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Pic

5

Nicola Coughlan Talks Bridgerton "Color-Blind" Casting Concerns