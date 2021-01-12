How a Penis Pump Ended a Friendship on Netflix's Bling Empire

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Who is to blame for this penis pump debacle?

In this exclusive clip from Netflix's Bling Empire, which premieres January 15, Kim Lee and Guy Tang find an unexpected item in spa day host Anna Shay's shower. Of course, this causes all sorts of wild drama, which we love to see in our reality TV shows.

At the start of the clip, Guy remarks, "I think we're being rude like, investigating her home."

However, Kim assures Guy that Anna "doesn't care" if they poke around. (SPOILER: Anna does care. Big time.)

In a confessional, Guy adds, "My curiosity is: What shampoo is she using in her shower? Because her hair's a mess and if she's not using the right product, maybe that's the problem with her."

Just when we think this is the shadiest part of the clip, Kim and Guy top themselves. We're, obviously, talking about the scene they cause upon finding a penis pump in Anna's shower.

Guy exclaims, "She has a penis pump! She has a penis pump in her shower."