Director AnnaRose King, Daughter of TV Exec Roger King, Dead at 35 After Lung Cancer Battle

Filmmaker AnnaRose King has died.
The writer and director, whose work included the 2016 comedy-drama Good Enough, died on Jan. 3 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, her obituary confirmed. King's passing comes after a nearly three-year battle with lung cancer. She was 35 years old.
"I'm AnnaRose King and over two years ago I was diagnosed with lung cancer," King's fundraising page for The University of Texas MD Anderson reads. "As a healthy, athletic non-smoker, I was shocked. As a new mom and wife, I was devastated."
A daughter of the late television syndication executive Roger King—famous for his work with The Oprah Winfrey Show, Jeopardy! and more—AnnaRose was inspired by the loss of her father to write, direct and star in her feature film debut, Good Enough. She had also penned and directed several short films and co-created the 2014 web series, American Viral.
"In a testament to her drive, creativity, stamina, and ability to see love and humor during the most trying human moments," her obituary reads, "she was selected as a 2020 Sundance Institute FilmTwo Fellow for her original screenplay about a young woman from New York on a last-ditch effort to heal her incurable cancer by participating in a cutting- edge experimental treatment in Houston."
In January 2014, she married Michael Telis and the couple later welcomed a daughter, Willow Rose King Telis, 4.
"AnnaRose worked hard, lived fully, loved to travel around the world, and generously hosted friends and family at her beloved home in Sherman, CT," her obituary reads. "Her generosity extended not only to those in her wide circle, but spread to so many others in need, including through the cancer research fund she established at MD Anderson."