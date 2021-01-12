Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Post

Fans can't get enough of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Jan. 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself rocking Rosetta Getty's "high-shine paillette turtleneck and matching leggings," which she accessorized with a pair of Rick Owens shoes. The Poosh founder, who just finished filming the E! series, then captioned the pictures by writing, "Take a bow."

After seeing the snapshots, Scott left a few words for Kourtney, commenting, "Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay." Of course, their followers immediately took note.

"She's so beautiful," one fan wrote. "You 2 belong together."

Added another, "JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY."

This isn't the first time Kourtney and Scott have raised eyebrows on Instagram. From their playful comments to their heartfelt tributes, the celebrities' social media moves have given followers plenty to talk about.

While Scott and Kourtney have been broken up for years, they remain friends and co-parent their three children: Mason Disick, 11; Penelope Disick, 8; and Reign Disick, 6. From celebrating the holidays together to enjoying family vacations, the exes continue to put their kids first.