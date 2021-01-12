Priyanka Chopra Says She’s “Lean, Mean and All of 17” in Must-See Throwback Photo

Before Priyanka Chopra went from Miss World to Mrs. Jonas, she was a 17-year-old teen just like the rest of us.
Okay, not quite. In fact, it's easy to see why young Priyanka went on to become a pageant queen when you take a look at a recent throwback photo she shared.
The Matrix 4 actress proudly revealed a new pic of herself from her high school days—and it's really good. In the Instagram photo, she looks like a '90s gal through and through, as she rocks strappy sandals, black flare pants, a black blazer and a light crop top.
The 38 year old wrote on Jan. 11, "Lean, mean and all of 17!!!"
Considering the photo is circa 1999, we're gonna go ahead and say Priyanka definitely came back stronger than a '90s trend.
The star, who just marked two years of marriage with Nick Jonas, added the hashtag #Unfinished to her retro snap in reference to her upcoming memoir Unfinished, expected Feb. 9.
The book begins with her childhood in India, where she was raised by both her grandparents and parents. It then recounts her spending her teen years in the U.S. with family in Boston, Queens, Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis before launching into superstardom.
As she wrote on the book's website, "I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West."
More recently, she reflected on how the coronavirus lockdown has brought her even closer to Nick, who spent New Year's with her in England.
Speaking with The Sunday Times this month, she said, "Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by." The Quantico actress added, "Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time."
For his part, Nick posted a silly NYE pic on Instagram and wrote, "Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone!"
Of course, their in-laws also celebrated some major milestones during quarantine. His brother Joe Jonas and sister-in-law Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July. Then the couple rang in their first Christmas as parents (featuring Miley Cyrus-themed presents!) after taking a romantic wintery trip to Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
For now, let's hope we get to see even more throwback photos of Priyanka and her extended family as she continues to count down to her memoir release date.