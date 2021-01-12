Ulta Love Your Skin Sale: Enjoy 50% Off On Shiseido, Cover FX and More!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Shiseido, Exuviance and Cover FX!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
Shiseido Clear Stick UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 30+
Even though it's not summer, you still have to wear SPF everyday. This one by Shiseido is water-resistant and non-comedogenic- score!
Exuviance Age
Say goodbye to crow's feet and firm the skin around your eyes with this magical cream. With ingredients like caffeine, Maltobionic Acid and Gluconolactone, Polyhydroxy Acid, you'll notice less puffiness and increased hydration.
Cover FX SPF 30 Booster Drops
Stay protected from harmful UV rays and pollution with these SPF booster Drops. You can add the drops to your skin before or after makeup or wear them on their own.
