Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Take Their Romance to the Next Level With a Kiss

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess must be dancing on air, because they're now Instagram official!
Sharna did the deed by sharing a picture of the couple kissing on a balcony during their tropical vacation. She captioned the steamy pic of her shirtless lover, "H I M," along with the lips emoji.
Needless to say, her Dancing With the Stars castmates are just as obsessed as we are. Britt Stewart replied, "Love this," while Peta Murgatroyd said, "There they are" and "LOVE you guys." Jenna Johnson commented, "Omg omg omg. I have no words."
On Christmas, Sharna set off for Hawaii with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, sparking rumors that the pair were getting serious. It appears to be the case, indicating their sun-soaked getaway was just what the doctor ordered for the newly single father of four.
Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from Brian in November, as she's moved forward with her "twin flame," rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
Over the weekend, Brian, 47, revealed how he really feels about Sharna, 35, when speaking with Access Hollywood. The Masked Singer star said, "It's all going really well right now," adding, "It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company."
After they met through their shared business manager, Brian feels their relationship has been going "great" so far. He said, "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."
Last week, his dancing partner was much more coy about their blossoming romance. Fans asked Sharna on Instagram about her love life and she responded, "Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one... It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status." She continued, "I say this with love and kindness... Let it go."
Meanwhile, she has been posting several beach pics on her Instagram page, including one on New Year's Eve, when she reflected on 2020. She wrote, "I feel like this was the year when many of my lessons truly clicked. When what I have been practicing and preaching finally just became what is. I feel more myself, more settled, more focused, more clear than I think I ever have. More connected to me than I ever have."
Sharna explained, "Because of that, I see things coming into my world that I have been manifesting for a long time. I believe that's because I am finally ready for them. The Universe... she knows. She always has."
Despite the difficulties of 2020, the dancer said she is staying positive and optimistic about 2021. "I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love," she wrote. "Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven't got it for me... yet."
Only 12 days later, it seems she's truly found the love she's always wanted.