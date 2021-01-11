Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

Watch : Armie Hammer Has Been Called a "Piece of Toast"?!

Armie Hammer has the Internet talking after graphic DMs allegedly from the actor surfaced online.

Over the weekend, several unverified private messages were posted online that were claimed to be from the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name star. The messages included accounts of sexual acts and other fantasies.

"I need to drink your blood," the message read. "Why the distance."

In another thread, Armie allegedly wrote, "You're my angel! You're made to save me." E! News has reached out to Armie's rep for comment and has not heard back.

While E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the accounts and messages, poster @houseofeffie, who shared some of the notes, now claims they are not real. "Ok ok, I admit it. It's all fake," the poster wrote on Sunday, Jan. 10. "But it was funny wasn't it?"

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was spotted out with Armie in September 2020, expressed her belief on Monday, Jan. 11 that the leaked DMs from @houseofeffie "are real."