No, Below Deck's Chef Rachel Hargrove Didn't Tell Captain Lee to Go "F--k" Himself

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Chef Rachel Hargrove is already a Below Deck legend.

From her mouth-watering tasting menus to her expletive-filled confessionals, Chef Rachel has made her time on the upstairs-downstairs Bravo hit a memorable one. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Chef Rachel's face-off with Captain Lee Rosbach over one elaborate preference sheet.

For those who missed it, the yacht chef declared, "Eat my cooter" and "Go f--k yourself" after Captain Lee presented the next charter guests' ostentatious demands. She then gave her notice the night before the guests were slated to arrive.

After letting the captain and crew stress about finding a replacement, Rachel returned and pulled off one of the most impressive meals we've ever seen on Below Deck.

Thus, during an exclusive chat with the Bravo star, we asked her if she had any regrets about her reaction to the preference sheet. At first, Chef Rachel gave us a simple, "No."

Yet, she then added, "In retrospect, knowing the guests themselves, they're amazing. But, the sheet itself warranted that reaction…I'm gonna own that s--t."