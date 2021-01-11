Don't Miss Out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off L'Occitane, StriVectin and More

Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityOlivia & HarryKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

By Emily Spain Jan 11, 2021
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from L'Occitane, StriVectin and Hey Honey!

Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus

If you want a firm neck and décolleté to make you look more youthful, StriVectin's neck cream plus is the product for you. Not only will it help lift and tighten, it will also smooth lines and prevent moisture loss.

L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil

Although this best-selling oil is sold out online, you can order online and pick it up at an Ulta store near you. The Almond Supple Skin Oil is a winter must-have for dry skin that is in need of hydration and extra nourishment.

Hey Honey Good Morning Honey Silk Facial Serum

With key ingredients like silk amino acids and honey extract, you can expect to wake up to soft and glowing skin!

For more beauty must-haves, check out the 15 best hydrating face masks for winter skin!

