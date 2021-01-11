Watch Gabrielle Union Surprise Dwyane Wade With a Classic Car for His Birthday

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Gush Over "Hair Love"

Gabrielle Union just raised the bar on birthday gifts.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Dwyane Wade, 39 took to Instagram to share an early birthday gift from his loving wife.

In the video recorded by the retired basketball pro's 18-year-old son, Zaire, Dwyane and the Bring It On star walk outside of their house to a vintage white car sitting outside. Off screen, loved ones screamed, "Surprise!" as Dwyane stood in shock.

The proud dad went to take a closer look at the new whip, but adorably doubled back to give his wife of seven years a kiss and a proper thank you.

"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises," he wrote in the caption. "She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"

The happy couple share a daughter together, 2-year-old Kaavia Union Wade. They also live with Dwyane's three other children—Zaire, Zaya and Xavier—from previous relationships.