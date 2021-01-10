Watch Dwayne Johnson and Daughter Tiana Have an Adorable Play Sesh

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

It's play time with cool dad Dwayne Johnson.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, the 48-year-old Moana actor posted on his Instagram page a video showing him playing with his youngest daughter, Tiana, nicknamed Tia, who is 2-and-a-half years old. "I can snuggle my kitty kat?" he asks her, as she hands him a plush cat toy. "This is my favorite. What's this kitty kat's name again?" She answers matter-of-factly, "Pupples."

Tiana then proceeds to put an orange sleep mask over her father's eyes, saying, "Let me put this on you. It's going to be perfect."

"It is going to be perfect. And there we go. It's perfect," Johnson says. "OK. How long do I have to stay here like this for?"

"Twenty minutes," she says, before counting several seconds. Tiana then uses what appears to be a tiny comb to brush her dad's tattoo bicep, saying, "then we need to clean your muscles...there are the germies."

"Usually I like mommy to clean my muscles," The Rock jokes, still wearing the mask.

The star later wrote on Instagram, "Just love that regardless of how busy we all may be - moments like this makes time slow down to a crawl. Hey, I'll take it... my business can wait. So kind of baby Tia to give me my favorite kitty kat, 'Pupples' to snuggle....which brings to mind another inappropriate joke but I'll refrain...Enjoy your Sunday, my friends! #littlethings"