Love Island USA's Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks Break Up

Love Island USA season two stars Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks have broken up after several months of dating. See which other couples from the franchise have split or stayed together.

By Corinne Heller Jan 10, 2021 4:47 PM
TVReality TVCouplesLove Island
It's over between Love Island USA stars Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks.

The two announced on Saturday, Jan. 9, that they have split. "Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together," Vasquez, 24, shared on Twitter. "While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time."

"There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey," she continued. "I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams."

Middlebrooks, 22, reposted Vasquez's tweet on his Instagram Story. He also shared a montage of some of their most memorable moments together on the show.

"Thank you so much for everything," he wrote. "I'm appreciative of the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey. I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love."

Vasquez and Middlebrooks coupled up and competed on Love Island USA season two, which aired last summer. The two were the runners-up. Vasquez and Middlebrooks last shared photos of one another on their Instagram feeds back in late December, when they enjoyed a picnic of cheese, fruit, crackers and white wine on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

See which Love Island stars have been confirmed to have parted ways and which are still together:

Instagram / Johnny Middlebrooks
Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks: Split

The two found love on season two of Love Island USA, which aired in summer 2020. They announced their breakup in January 2021.

Instagram/Elizabeth Weber
Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber: Split

Ah, young love. The winners of the inaugural season of the U.S. version (who paired up on day one and never parted) dated for several months before calling it quits at the end of 2019.

"The breakup was mutual and we have left on amicable terms," Zac wrote on his Instagram Stories. "We simply wanted different things."

In her own statement, Elizabeth added, "Although I had wished things could've turned out differently life doesn't' always work out the way we could've hoped sometimes."

Instagram/Dylan Curry
Dylan Curry and Alex Stewart: Split

The runner-ups dated for several months before calling it quits in late November 2019, posting statements on their respective Instagram Stories.

"Alex and I are no longer together," the lacrosse coach wrote. "Sometimes it just doesn't work out."

Saying that "heartbreak is hard," Alex wrote, "Our story was a Fairytale romance for me, but sometimes things just don't work out."

Instagram/Ray Gantt
Caro Viee and Ray Gantt: Split

While they didn't win, the fan-favorite couple were making long distance work, traveling to spend the holidays together.

Who would've known that @loveislandusa would bring us together on an island in Fiji??" Ray wrote on a post for Caro's 22nd birthday. "From the start of things, I knew you were special and as time went on, not only did you prove me right but you've taught me so much about myself and for that I'm so grateful."

But fans are speculating the pair have since split after Ray and Caro both deleted all photos of one another from their Instagram pages. 

Instagram/Cashel Barnett
Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett: Split

After delivering one of the US version's most unexpected couplings, with Kyra choosing to leave the show to see if she still had a shot with Cashel after sending him home…except he had already come back, the musically inclined couple, who started their own YouTube channel, split in October.

But by the end of November, they had reconciled, confirming to fans on Instagram that they were back together.

Alas, they ended their relationship for good (at least for now?) in February 2020, with Cashel learning on the #NoFilter podcast that Kyra had unfollowed on him on social media. "We had a good go," he said. "I think we're just in difference places in our lives...I think she blocked my number, to be honest."

Cash is now dating Alexandra Karacozoff.

Instagram/Weston Richey
Weston Richey and Emily Salch: Split

Despite the other couples in the villa and most of America not fully believing in their future, Weston and Emily managed to date IRL for a bit before going their separate ways. While neither publicly commented on the split, Emily revealed in an Instagram post she was spending Valentine's Day solo.  

Instagram/Paige Turley
Finley Tapp and Paige Turley: Still Together

The winners of the first-ever winter season of Love Island coupled up almost immediately, staying together despite all of the obstacles the villa presented.

And the winning pair are still going strong, with Paige, 22, recently moving to Manchester to live with the 20-year-old soccer player. 

"So excited for everything to come with this one, here's to the future," Finley captioned a photo announcing they were moving into their first apartment together.

Instagram/Luke Trotman
Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge: Still Together

After initially having a rough-go of it in the villa, Siânnise found her fairy tale romance after Luke was brought in. The pair would go on to come in second place and have been inseparable since returning to the real world, moving into their first apartment together in May.

"In you I've found the love of my life & my truest friend," the beauty consultant captioned a recent photo of the couple, while Luke threw his girlfriend a lavish Disney-themed 26th birthday party. 

Instagram/Callum Jones
Callum Jones and Molly Smith: Still Together

The scaffolder became one of the most hated men in the U.K. when he dumped fan-favorite Shaughna Phillips after falling for Molly during his stay at Casa Amor, with the public eventually voting the pair out of the villa.

But Callum and the model are still going strong, with the 23-year-old even telling Mail Online marriage could be in the near future. 

"Never say never, that's all I'm saying! It's not on the cards yet but who knows," Callum said. "I would definitely like kids in the future but like I said, we've only been together like five months, so it's still a bit early for kids at the minute!"

Instagram/Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico: Still Together

While he started off season six as a fan-favorite, Nas ended up losing support after breaking things off with Demi Jones to be with Eva post-Casa Amor.

Nas and Eva, however, remained together despite being voted off the show, and they made their relationship official in July 2020. 

Instagram/Luke Abbott
Luke Abbott and Demi Jones: Split

One of the winter season's most unexpected couples went on to come in third place, though they split a couples of months after leaving the villa.

"We've completely called it off now. I think it was brought about more from his behalf than mine, but we're mutual and friendly," Demi told MailOnline in June 2020. "With lockdown, it drove us apart and we live so far away from each other. I feel like there wasn't a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result."

Luke has since coupled up with season five's blonde bombshell Lucie Donlan, with the pair confirming their romance in July 2020.

Instagram/Jessica Gale
Ched Uzor and Jessica Gale: Split

Season six's low-key pair came in fourth place, going on to date for several months before breaking up in June 2020. 

"To confirm, myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best x," Jess informed her Instagram followers. "Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa."

Instagram/Amber Gill
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea: Split

Sigh, this one stung. Don't you just hate it when the winning couple is one of the first ones to split? After getting together just weeks before the finale, with Greg being one of the last Islanders to join the villa, the fan-favorite pair managed to win season five. But they broke up just weeks later. 

After some mild controversy and back and forth between the couple over how exactly the split went down (apparently Greg, a rugby player based in Ireland, ended it via text), Amber said on Loose Women, "I think the careers and the distance was always a factor. It was always something that we knew about, so I don't know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is, really."

As for Greg, he defended himself, saying on RTE's The Late Late Show, "She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here."

Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury: Still Together

After a dramatic start to their romance, the Instagram influencer and the boxer quickly became season five's most solid couple...which is why it was so surprising when they came in second. But the young couple (they're both just 21) are still together and seem happier than ever, recently vacationing in the Maldives and sparking engagement rumors after he gifted her with a ring for Christmas. Alas, they aren't engaged just yet.

Instagram/Curtis Pritchard
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins: Split

Arguably one of season five's most polarizing pairs after enduring their fair share of drama, Curtis and Maura proved their doubters wrong: the couple is still together, with Maura currently competing on Dance On Ice in the UK and Curtis, a professional ballroom dancer, landing a gig on Greatest Dancer. They are one of just two remaining couples from their season in the villa.

"I think trust one another, don't believe everything you read in the press and one main thing: don't let fame get to your head," Maura said on UK's This Morning of how they've made their relationship has worked. "You just need to stay grounded."

Unfortunately, the pair broke up in March 2020. 

"Curtis and I have made the decision to separate," Higgins wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Stories. "We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship,"

Instagram/Ovie Soko
Ovie Soko and India Reynolds: Split

While they got together later than a majority of the couples in the villa, with the fan-favorite Ovie making his debut during the infamous Casa Amor episodes and India joining even later, the pair made it to the finals, coming in third place. 

Shortly after winners Amber, Ovie's BFF, and Greg announced their split, the professional basketball player and the model quietly parted ways as well. 

"Obviously it's difficult, but any break-up is difficult," India told the MailOnline. "It's even more difficult when it's in front of the rest of the world, but I'll be fine. I'm lucky I've got a really close group of girlfriends, they've been really looking after me."

Instagram/Joe Garratt
Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt: Split

Fans were surprised when Lucie and Joe, who first paired up together on day one before he was voted out of the villa and she quickly moved on by dating multiple other men in the villa (and admitting to having serious feelings for a taken Tommy), revealed they were dating after their season ended.

But just like their initial romance, the surfer and the sandwich maker's second attempt fizzled out, with the couple splitting in early December 2019.

They've been so busy with work lately that it's made it difficult for them to find time to see each other. They just grew apart," a source told The Sun Online.

Instagram/Belle Hassan
Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan: Split

While they were the second season five couple to call it quits soon after their time in the villa came to an end, Anton and Belle remained friends, though he ruled out any chance of a romantic rekindling.

"No, definitely not, it's just not that type of relationship," the fitness app creator told Mail Online. "We're so friendly now, it would be like dating your sister, effectively. It's not that kind of relationship anymore."

Instagram/Camilla Thurlow
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt: Still Together

Just when viewers were worried all hope was lost for season three fan favorite Camilla, Jamie, a Calvin Klein model who also read books (aka a villa unicorn) entered late in the game and it was clear who he had shown up for. Swoon. 

While they ultimately finished in second, Camilla and Jamie are still going strong over two years later, living together and starting their own company, Love Jamila. (BTW, we love Jamila. Please don't split up!) In May 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. 

Instagram/Dom Lever
Dom Lever and Jess Rose: Married

Despite her surprise early ouster from the villa (with Dom choosing to remain in the game) and the cheating allegations that followed, Dom and Jess proved to be one of the series' strongest love stories, continuing their relationship after he was voted off the show. 

The season three couple wed in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son, the following October. Here's to 2020 with a full heart and everything I could ever want," Jess wrote in an Instagram post on New Year's Day. Talk about Love Island goals. 

Instagram/Nathan Massey
Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey: Married

Talk about the ultimate Love Island success story: season two's winning pair after meeting in the villa in 2015. And they are the only winners to actually get married, exchanging vows in June 2019 ceremony. 

After Cara learned she was pregnant with their first child in May 2017, the couple briefly split before reconciling and welcoming their son, Freddie, in December 2017. Nathan proposed to Cara in July 2018, bringing her back to the place where it all began—the villa, of course—to pop the question.

Instagram/Olivia Bowen Buckland
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland: Married

After coming in second place on the 2016 season, Alex and Olivia got engaged the following year, with Olivia even appearing on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress to find her dream wedding gown. 

The season two pair exchanged vows in a September 2018 ceremony, with their wedding process and life was newlyweds being documented for TLC's Olivia and Alex Said Yes and then Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After.

